Leading tarp vendor partners with Shopify to offer customers state-of-the-art eCommerce experience.
Our priorities for our Tarps Plus customers is to go above and beyond in offering buyers the most seamless and secure experience possible when shopping for tarps of all types.”GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the dawn of the new millennium two decades ago, entrepreneur Michael Stein was broke and in debt when an idea struck.
He decided to use the nascent internet to sell four different types of tarps via a website he created at tarpsplus.com.
More than 21 years later, Stein has turned his seed of an idea into a multi-million dollar business that has donated tens of thousands of tarps to the homeless.
Tarps Plus is now one of North America’s top vendors of poly, canvas, vinyl, heavy-duty, truck, fire retardant, and custom tarps for work and play. The company offers a full range of high-quality tarps and other covers for use in a wide array of situations.
Now, the company is partnering with Shopify to enhance its eCommerce platform with the latest, most cutting-edge options offered by the retail point-of-sale software.
“We have big plans here at Tarps Plus, and we are excited to grow with Shopify in the future,” Stein said. “Our goal in partnering with Shopify is to better meet customers' evolving needs, bringing the best possible experience to our customers. We hope you enjoy it.”
Stein said that over the years, he has observed the ebb and flow of the tarp industry, tarp customers, and the overall eCommerce space. His conclusion is that the most successful platforms are meeting customers’ needs by offering safe and secure shopping, high-quality products, an easy buying experience, and great overall value.
“After years parsing customer data, we have concluded that the future of eCommerce will be led by select high-achieving companies that excel above the rest,” he said. “Our priorities for our Tarps Plus customers is to go above and beyond in offering buyers the most seamless and secure experience possible when shopping for tarps of all types.”
Learn more about Tarps Plus at https://www.tarpsplus.com. Follow the company on Facebook (@tarpsplusabadak), Twitter (@TarpsPlus), Instagram (@tarpsplus), Pinterest (@tarpsplus/_created) and YouTube (@tarpsplus).
