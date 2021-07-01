Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,335 in the last 365 days.

Bill to Establish Race, Gender Identity Databases for State Board Members Released from the Senate

TRENTON – In an effort that could bring greater diversity to State government and among those who sit on its various boards and agencies, the Senate passed legislation to establish databases that contain for every person appointed to a State board, commission, or authority, and for every person elected to a public office, the name of the individual, the title of office held, the term of office, the race and gender identity of that individual, as well as the appointing authority.

 

Under the bill, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg, the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, with its Center for American Women and Politics and Center for Public Interest Polling, would be required to establish and maintain the searchable databases to keep better track of diversity among the ranks of state appointments. The bill would not apply to school boards.

 

“New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the union. We need to make sure boards and authorities who serve the people are also reflective of the state’s population, including in regard to race and gender,” said Senator Weinberg. “We often talk in politics and policy about making sure ‘everyone has a seat at the table.’ Right now that is not the case in New Jersey. This legislation will begin to change that gross oversight once and for all.”

 

The legislation follows recent media reports showing that of appointments to more than 900 seats on 85 of the state’s most influential boards, women held about 28% of the seats as of April 1. Men are in the majority on 67 of the 85 boards, including nearly all of the boards considered the most influential, from the Rutgers Board of Governors to the NJ Transit board and the Board of Public Utilities.

 

Currently, there are no clear records of gender and race of these board members. The bill would rectify that, and attempt to gain further clarity on the current state of representation and diversity on State boards and committees.

 

 

The bill cleared the Senate by a vote of 34-0.

You just read:

Bill to Establish Race, Gender Identity Databases for State Board Members Released from the Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.