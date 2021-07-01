2021 Annual Report on Departures from Mandatory Minimum Sentence

Reporting Period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021

North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-02.3(3) requires the State Court Administrator to prepare an annual report on departures from mandatory minimum sentences for violations of chapter 19-03.1 and to make the report available on the world wide web.

During the time period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, there were no reported departures from mandatory minimum sentences.

Report prepared on July 1, 2021, by Sally A. Holewa, State Court Administrator