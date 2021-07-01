Reporting Period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021
North Dakota Century Code 12.1-32-02.3(3) requires the State Court Administrator to prepare an annual report on departures from mandatory minimum sentences for violations of chapter 19-03.1 and to make the report available on the world wide web.
During the time period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, there were no reported departures from mandatory minimum sentences.
Report prepared on July 1, 2021, by Sally A. Holewa, State Court Administrator
You just read:
2021 Annual Report on Departures from Mandatory Minimum Sentence
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.