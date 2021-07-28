Free Book on Nearly Free Energy: To Catch The Sun

To Catch The Sun Having fun making a solar photovoltaic system. Working together to make a solar photovoltaic system.

Inspiring stories of communities coming together to harness their own solar energy, and how you can do it too!

ARCATA, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Humboldt State Press is proud to present a new book called TO CATCH THE SUN - Inspiring stories of communities coming together to harness their own solar energy, and how you can do it too!Solar photovoltaic technology, which converts sunlight directly into electricity, has fallen in cost so far that it is now the most inexpensive method of getting electricity. If you are a little handy, you can cut the costs even further by building your own systems and To Catch the Sun guides you on exactly how to do it. It overflows with interesting stories of people from all over the world meeting their energy needs with small solar systems.Better yet, it is a free open access e-book!Readers of To Catch the Sun learn how to design and build a photovoltaic system for:• A small home in a financially rich country• A few homes in a financially poor country• School rooms and community spaces• Zombie-apocalypse equipment• Laptop and cellphone chargers• A tiny home or van life• Glamping and backpacking equipment• Emergency supply, e.g., powering an oxygen machine during a power outage• Isolated loads like electric gates, pumps, greenhouse fans, backup generators, andtelecommunications equipmentThis book is for anyone looking to build solar projects and knowledge:• Students and teachers. Especially high school and undergraduate university levels in science, math, engineering, environmental and social justice, and technical fields.• Community organizers and builders looking to build solar projects.• Entrepreneurs and inventors looking to build solar products.• Families looking to learn together!To Catch the Sun is coauthored by the double-O 7 team of the solar world. Like James Bond, Lonny Grafman, a Humboldt State University Instructor and Appropedia Founder, is a legendary maker who gets his hands dirty building solar photovoltaic systems all over the world. His Q-like colleague Joshua Pearce , the Thompson Chair in Information Technology and Innovation at Western University in Canada, is one of the top photovoltaic research scientists in the world who is always happy to provide the latest open source solar technologies from his labs in the north. Together the team walks beginners through the steps to build state-of-the-art solar energy systems to meet their own needs.To get a free digital copy of the book sign up at tocatchthesun.com or order a paperback copy from your favorite book seller. All proceeds from sales support the Appropedia Foundation to ensure the information is freely available and up to date.

To Catch the Sun Introduction