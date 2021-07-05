India Sourcing Network - A First-of-its-Kind Platform for Global Amazon & Ecom Sellers to Source Made-in-India Products
India Sourcing Network offers global online sellers everything they need to build profitable private label businesses with products sourced from India.SINGAPORE, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launching today, India Sourcing Network is a first-of-its-kind platform that makes it easy for global Amazon & e-commerce sellers to source private label products from India.
India Sourcing Network is founded by Singapore-based Megadi Pte Ltd.
An All-In-One Sourcing Solution For E-commerce Sellers
India Sourcing Network is an ecosystem that offers online sellers access to everything they need to source effectively, safely and profitably. The three pillars of the Network are: Content, Connections & Community.
Content
India Sourcing Network is the only platform in the world that offers comprehensive information and resources about how to source from India.
E-commerce sellers get accurate and timely information from sourcing and ecommerce experts to help them make the right business decisions.
Content is delivered in a variety of formats – workshops, mastermind, in-person events, live webinars, in-depth sourcing guides, among others.
Connections
E-commerce sellers have access to vetted Manufacturer-Exporters and tested Service Providers in the Network. They can find all types of service providers such as packaging, logistics, inspection companies and more.
All Suppliers in the Network are vetted to be legitimate businesses, to have their own factories, and to have export capability. Suppliers are interviewed in a live webinar on Virtual India Sourcing Show before they are added to the platform.
All Service Providers have either been used by India Sourcing Network founders or are recommended by other entrepreneurs.
Suppliers and Service Providers are added to the Network by invitation only.
Community
India Sourcing Network has built a collaborative and supportive community of global Amazon and e-commerce sellers who are always willing to lend a helping hand.
Amazon and e-commerce sellers can engage with and learn from each other in the community.
The Mission
India Sourcing Network’s mission is to:
1. Provide an end-to-end solution for sourcing private label products from India
2. Help global e-commerce entrepreneurs, Amazon sellers and importers build their businesses with India-made products
3. Spread awareness about Made-in-India products globally
The Co-Founders
India Sourcing Network has been founded by sourcing experts and e-commerce sellers, who understand the struggles faced by entrepreneurs as they import products from Asia.
1. Meghla Bhardwaj has over 20 years of experience in the Asia sourcing industry. She is passionate about helping global Amazon and eCommerce sellers discover unique products to source from India.
She has been interviewed on over a hundred podcasts and webinars about the benefits of importing made-in-india products.
She also runs The Asian Seller, a community for e-commerce sellers in Asia to help them start and grow their businesses.
2. Margaret Jolly is a successful and experienced Amazon seller, giving her first-hand knowledge of the daily challenges faced by online sellers.
Together with her partner, Kevin, she has been actively buying products from India for over four years. She is also a coach on India Sourcing Trip and offers one-on-one coaching to other sellers.
After years of owning and managing many different businesses, Margaret became a mentor to small businesses and more recently, ecommerce sellers. She understands one of the most important business fundamentals is making sure you can make a reasonable profit.
3. Kevin Oldham is an accomplished entrepreneur having run multiple businesses in Europe and Australia over the course of his career – ranging from aircraft maintenance to overhaul projects and contracts.
As Co-Founder of India Sourcing Network, Kevin spends a lot of time vetting and dealing with Indian suppliers to assist importers source from experienced export manufacturers.
Given his engineering background, Kevin is familiar with manufacturing techniques and offers his expertise to sellers during the product development process.
