Navrogen Signs Commercial Evaluation License Agreement with The National Cancer Institute to Develop Next-Generation Therapies for ImmunoSuppressed CancersCHEYNEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navrogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing therapies for cancer and immune-related disorders, announced today that it has signed a commercial evaluation license agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the commercialization of tumor targeted therapies to treat humoral immunosuppressed cancers using recombinant Pseudomonas exotoxin A (PE)-containing immunotoxins having reduced immunogenicity.
Tumors employ a variety of mechanisms to avoid immune-mediated killing. Navrogen has employed its proprietary Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) technology to screen for antibodies that are refractory to tumor-produced, immunosuppressive HIO factors as well as next generation platforms that are effective in immunosuppressed cancers.
"We are pleased to sign this commercial evaluation license with the NCI” said Dr. Nicholas Nicolaides, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Navrogen. “Our team’s expertise in targeting HIO factor positive cancers will enable us to apply this technology to address a number of hard to kill, immunosuppressed cancer types.”
Dr. Luigi Grasso, Chief Scientific Officer of Navrogen added, “We have worked with several researchers at the NCI over the past few years to address treating various cancer types lacking robust therapeutic options. Accessing the NCI technology will enable us to develop a new targeting agent with a mechanism of action refractory to the immunosuppression mediated by HIO factors as well as having immunostimulatory activity.
About NavrogenTM Inc.
Navrogen is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery of tumor produced Humoral Immuno-Oncology (HIO) factors that are associated with cancer prognosis and therapeutic response of immune-mediated anti-cancer therapies. The company’s mission is to develop diagnostic assays that can identify patients whose tumors produce HIO factors to advise physicians on therapeutic options as well as develop first-in-class agents that can overcome the immunosuppressive effects of a HIO factor by employing its proprietary screening and engineering technologies. For more information, please visit www.navrogen.com.
