National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation (NOAH) Announces New Executive Director
NOAH, the world's largest, non-profit albinism support organization, announces the hiring of their first full-time Executive Director.EAST HAMPSTEAD, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NOAH is excited to announce Karen Bly as their new Executive Director. Karen has over 25 years of nonprofit professional experience. She comes to NOAH from Keystone Independence Management where she honed her skills in organizational development, program management, communication and fundraising. During her time at Keystone, Karen was responsible for pursuing new opportunities to enhance agency growth and stability while supporting the missions of Keystone’s network of nonprofit agencies serving the blind and disabled. As a member of the Executive Team, Karen played an integral role in forming strategic partnerships to help improve Keystone’s financial position supporting total annual budgets in excess of $25 million. Karen’s relationship management skills have resulted in a wide range of accomplishments that include the addition of 43 products to the Federal Procurement List for sale to government customers, organizing multiple state-wide training conferences, securing thousands in grant funding, and promoting advocacy for the blind and disabled with state and federal legislators.
Karen understands NOAH’s mission on a personal level, “As a person with albinism, I can relate to unique challenges to living with disability and feel that my own experiences have fueled my passion to serve others.”
When asked Why NOAH?, Karen replied; “My dream is to leave the world a better place. I see the Executive Director position at NOAH as an extension of my life’s purpose. I have the skills and experience necessary to not only succeed in this role, but to guide NOAH to the next stage of its journey to remove barriers, empower persons with albinism, and promote a world where people with albinism have a quality of life that is rewarding, dignified, and fulfilling.”
Hiring Karen as Executive Director positions NOAH for continued growth and increased sustainability. NOAH is excited to mark this milestone.
For more information about albinism and NOAH - www.albinism.org or info@albinism.org.
About the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation
Since 1982, National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation (NOAH) has focused on providing information and support to the albinism community. Recognizing the inherent value that comes when people who share a rare genetic condition gather, NOAH acts as a conduit of information about all aspects of living with albinism and provides a place where people with albinism and their families can find acceptance, support and fellowship. NOAH’s development, steady growth and accomplishments have been fueled by the dedication of many volunteers who have shared their time, talent and treasure in service to the albinism community.
Lori Aubrey
National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation
+1 603-887-2310
info@albinism.org