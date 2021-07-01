PACJA, Fairtrade Africa sign pact to build climate resilience in small holder farmers, agricultural trade

Climate change greatly impact African farmers as evidenced by reduced yields which also affects trade. For fair trade, social justice must be at the core

NAIROBI, KENYA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) and Fairtrde Africa (FTA) have on Thursday signed a collaborative pact aimed at addressing the effects of climate change on trade from smallholder farming, and respective producer groups across Africa.

Signed in Nairobi, Kenya the memorandum of understanding between the two leading coalitions on climate change and trade will seek to jointly build strong climate resilience among agricultural producer organizations, small holder farmers and workers linked to them, including addressing needs of other agricultural value chain actors across Africa.

Kate Nkatha, the Commercial Director at Fairtrade Africa said that FTA is excited to join forces with PACJA with who, they will seek to correct not just trading but also climate injustices against Africa.

“Climate change has a great impact on smallholder farmers as evidenced by reduced yields and negative impact on quality of harvest. This affects sustainable production and fair trade which is a Fairtrade philosophy. There is not social justice without trade justice – and climate change is right at the intercession of achieving both and more,” said M/s Nkatha.

Dr Mithika Mwenda, the Executive Director, PACJA said the performance of the agricultural sector, which is currently dominated by small holder farmers puts countries like Kenya which have committed to reporting on the sector in their nationally determined contributions to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change on spot.

“As Africans, we realize that we cannot address climate change without seeking to offer solutions to our small holder farmers who are on the forefront of suffering from the impacts of climate change. We will jointly seek to develop the adaptive capacities of our farmers,” said Dr Mwenda.

Through this MOU, the Parties are committing to enhance and promote trade and strengthening the voice of smallholder farmers on matters of climate justice, and explore modalities in fair trade campaigns.

Numerous studies by PACJA and universities around Africa have established that due to climate change, many regions in Africa that used to thrive in livestock and small grain-producing in the 1970s are increasingly relying on humanitarian assistance from governments and humanitarian agencies.

Yet, despite annual climate variability threats, noted Nkatha said traditional farming in semi-arid regions remains entrenched in unproductive, rain-fed agricultural practices.

“As if climate change was not bad enough for African small holder farmers, the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has wiped out 80 per cent of revenue for farmers across Africa in 2020 alone. We are yet to know how this will pan out at the end of 2021. However, FTA is working with several local and international organizations through its Fairtrade Climate Academy to offer mitigation and adaption solutions and support to its network members.” said M/s Nkatha.

The signing of the MOU by the two comes takes place a day after a meeting of foreign and development ministers from the Group of 20 nations agreed in Italy to boost efforts to fight growing hunger in the world, worsened by climate change effects, especially in Africa.

ENDS

For media contacts

1. Henry Neondo, Communications and Digital Media Advisor, PACJA. +254703655614. info@pacja.org

2. Caroline Sang, External Communications & PR Coordinator, Fairtrade Africa. Telephone: Tel:+254 020 272 1930| Mobile: +254 721334390

About PACJA

PACJA is a coalition of over 1000 organizations in 45 countries of Africa that advocate for just, and fair global climate regimes for Africa. www.pacja.org

Fair Trade Africa

Fairtrade Africa is a member of the wider International Fairtrade movement that represents Fairtrade certified producers in Africa and the Middle East. Currently, the organization represents over 1.1 million farmers and workers across 33 countries in Africa https://fairtradeafrica.net/