IKEA unveils LGBTQ-themed sofas — and the web has ideas on its ‘bisexual sofa’

Written by Megan C. Hills, CNN

IKEA Canada has unveiled a series of colorful couches inspired by different Pride flags, including those representing the transgender, nonbinary and asexual communities.

Created to mark Pride Month, the 10 “Love Seats” were created by four LGBTQ designers and feature everything from gigantic ruffles to colorful patters and faux flowers.

The Swedish retailer said in a press release that it hopes the campaign will honor “the richness and diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community,” using an expanded acronym that encompasses those identifying as two-spirit, an Indigenous American term for those with both a male and female spirit.

IKEA’s Pride-flag themed couches — top row: asexual, progress and bottom row: transgender, lesbian Credit: IKEA Canada

“There’s more to Pride than a rainbow,” IKEA said, alluding to the range of flags featured in the campaign, including the lesbian flag and the pink, yellow and blue pansexual flag. The company described the couches as “a…