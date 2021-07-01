The Flip Delivers Next Evolution of Kids Couches Complete with Stylish Indoor & Outdoor Options
New Launch Featuring Waterproof Liners, Zipper Covers & Trendy Colors Now Available for PurchaseFORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an incredibly successful soft launch in April which resulted in all inventory being sold out, The Flip announced today the launch of its stylish new indoor and outdoor modular couches designed to be as durable and easy-to-clean as they are to play on.
Arguably one of the must-have children’s products of 2021, The Flip is an infinitely configurable play couch made up of four foam pieces that enables the base, cushion and two triangle pillows to be flipped in, out, up, down, over or under, making it the ideal solution for imaginative play or relaxation time. Made in the USA with machine-washable covers and the most durable foam on the market, The Flip is verified and approved by moms for other moms and all products from fabric to foam have been tested and certified through an accredited Consumer Product Safety Commission Testing Lab.
“What sets us apart from other kid’s couches on the market is that our product is made in America, so it is ready to ship as soon as possible, without having to wait to get more inventory in from overseas. This is huge as we’re able to meet the demand quickly and effectively” said Jordan Rudicel, father of two young girls and Plant Manager of The Flip. “We also designed the two smaller pieces uniquely for your littles. They can be turned on their sides to act as a triangle, or they can sit upright and become a balance beam, step stool, mountain top or tea party table. The possibilities for fun with The Flip are limitless.”
Now available for purchase, The Flip ($299) offers eight different color options that range from more vibrant and trendy pallets like Blue Skies Ahead and Minty Fresh to traditional neutrals like Sandy Beach and In The Clouds. The newest launch of indoor couches feature waterproof liners and zipper covers that can easily been thrown in the wash, while the new outdoor couches are made with waterproof fabric to withstand the changing seasons.
For more information or to purchase The Flip, visit https://theflipkidscouch.com/. To stay updated on the latest product launches and announcements, be sure to follow @TheFlipKidsCouch on Facebook and Instagram.
