Powerweave adds Practical AI capabilities to its 'ewiz commerce' platform

With this recent addition, it plans to boost the B2B eCommerce space by bringing the power of AI to over 30 million small and medium eCommerce businesses

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powerweave today announced a set of new AI capabilities for its flagship eCommerce platform - ewiz commerce which offers eCommerce businesses quick and easy ways to personalize their eCommerce sales and marketing initiatives.“Large players have the firepower to personalize at scale. They can hire the best minds to drive insights and resources to drive execution. For small & mid-sized players with limited resources, deep AI and Automation can be a potent combination. A powerful AI can help generate insights for personalization at scale - Who to pitch, What to and When? It may not always get it right the first time, but over repeated iterations it becomes hard to beat. Likewise, good marketing automation helps to convert recommendations into personalized onsite and offsite marketing communications for every prospect and customer, quickly. When good AI and marketing personalization work together at speed, magic happens. ewiz commerce makes that ‘X’ factor real and affordable for mid-sized ecommerce aspirants.” says Rajesh Patel, CEO at Powerweave.With these new AI capabilities, ewiz commerce aims to bring in significant time and cost savings to small and medium businesses along with eCommerce superpowers like real-time personalization.The new set of capabilities includes tools like:- Personalized catalog creator to create personalized catalogs, brochures & flyers within minutes- Product recommendations to create personalized shopping experiences within the store- Personalized search to ensure quick discovery of the products- AI chatbot to act as a sales assistant- Exclusive offers for each buyer- Store personalization basis the popular searches and Google Trendsewiz commerce is already being used by over 800 established businesses across the world. It is a SaaS-based eCommerce platform which offers enterprise-grade eCommerce stores along with a host of other eCommerce services. Its pricing starts at $8700/ year. ( See B2B eCommerce platform pricing plans Some of its key features benefiting B2B businesses are:- Enterprise-grade eCommerce store- Mobile responsive store design- Store customization capabilities unique to each business- AI-powered Marketing Automation- In-built catalog creator- In-built SEO tools- Automation tools like bulk upload, image re-sizer- Bulk Product Information Management (PIM)- Custom reporting dashboards- Ready APIs for integration with other business platformsAlong with the technology, ewiz commerce also offers much needed eCommerce services like integration, designing, customizations, catalog management, product photography, artworking, catalog marketing and order management. It has a team of 1700+ eCommerce experts who have been providing these services for the last 20 years. Their customers have been enjoying this one-stop solution approach where they have one eCommerce partner helping them with all their eCommerce-related needs.For more information on ewiz commerce, visit www.ewizcommerce.com About Powerweave:ewiz commerce is the flagship technology brand of Powerweave Technology Services - a trusted provider of eCommerce solutions and services since 2001. Powerweave is a multinational company, present in 3 locations across the globe - USA, UK and India with over 1700 employees helping over 800 businesses with their eCommerce journey. To know more, visit our corporate site - www.powerweave.com