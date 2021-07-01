We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new global community platform

World Elite Solutions is expanding its range of events by offering a new digital community platform, available worldwide, around the clock, – 365 days a year,

BEIRUT, LEBANON, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 forever changed the way we plan events. As the dust clears a bit and we look to the future of meetings and events for 2021, a few things are for sure; virtual events are here to stay, and the future is hybrid. With these new event types, there is an obvious need for World Elite Solutions to put upcoming series of events in one digital platform, that bring together experts, governmental and media representatives, leaders from the private sector to tackle the current situation of Lebanon and finds ways to move forward, in different sectors of interest like healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, energy, ICT, education and many more.

The Exclusive Community Platform, created by b2Match, with the support of the Lebanese Ministry of Industry and Association of Lebanese Industrialists will be available worldwide, around the clock, and offers the participants the opportunity to expand their network beyond the borders of a country with its integrated marketplace and B2B matchmaking!

This digital interactive platform will not replace the person-to-person interaction, but rather expand the reach of the participants and our partners. The “live days” will give the industry professionals the opportunity for regular interaction. Every month companies and industry professionals will be invited to meet live in the digital space of The Exclusive Community Platform. These Live Days will be highlighted by speeches, case studies, and presentations pertaining to current topics for the concrete and precast industry. The case studies will be offered live and on-demand where we will be able to combine real with the virtual and analog with digital realms.

Upcoming Conferences:

- Energy Efficiency Forum

- The Future of Infrastructure Conference & Expo

- Healthcare Infrastructure & Innovation Summit

- Education Summit 20|21

- Energy Strategies Summit

Why participate?

- As purchaser - find qualified International suppliers during effective one-to-one meetings

- As market/sales manager - find new International customers

- As a product developer - find partners to discuss new technology and innovative solutions

How can you benefit from this platform?

- Publish and showcase your products, projects, services or business needs to event participants

- Initiate and arrange promising pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings at the event

- Generate fresh leads and meet new contacts in a time and cost-efficient way

- Stay one step ahead of your competitors by being seen and visibly present at the event

The Exclusive Community Platform objectives are:

- To create a powerful platform where business people meet and partner on opportunities;

- To design a smarter way to developing business-to-business opportunities.

- To connect thousands of companies on an international level;

- To help its members find new suppliers, expand product lines, reach new markets, look for funding or even sell their business

- To integrate sustainability initiatives at onsite events to support the Lebanese community with a virtual audience

The Exclusive Community Platform is divided into six main sections: Participants, Marketplace, Partners, Speakers, Live Stage, Virtual Tours, and Events. It is a client-centric layout, so our members can easily navigate through the platform and connect with others. In the Participants section, you will find all the participants, their business profiles, marketplace, and interests. The Marketplace section provides detailed descriptions of the services, products, and partnership opportunities that our members proudly offer. We have dedicated our new Virtual Tours section to share projects, factories, touristic sites. In the Events, you will find information about our next events and the Speakers section gives you the opportunity to know better our speakers.

Many exciting opportunities can be realized when the digital world of The Exclusive Business Community combines with the in-person communication of the conferences and publications. Make sure not to miss them!

For any questions, suggestions, or comments, please contact us at hello@the-exclusive.online! We look forward to seeing you at the exclusive.digital

About us:

World Elite Solutions is an independent media project including a broad range of media tools: print and online editions of The Exclusive, mobile applications, web platform, marketing and branding, strategic consulting services, media distribution, and event services. Our mission is to create experiential events that improve people's lives through access to worldwide information, opportunity, and sustainable development now and for future generations.