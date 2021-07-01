Xpand Your Brand Sports Agency Jordan Riley, who attended Brentwood High School, is gearing up for his freshman year with the Georgetown Hoyas basketball team.

Georgetown University Basketball Freshman Guard Jordan Riley Signs on with Boutique Agency to Build and Market His Personal Brand

DIX HILLS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FULL-SERVICE SPORTS BRANDING AND MARKETING AGENCY, XPAND YOUR BRAND, LAUNCHES TO SERVE COLLEGE AND PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES

On the heels of new N.C.A.A. college athlete marketing regulations, veteran sports marketing and branding executive Drew Rosen announced today the establishment of a boutique sports marketing agency, Xpand Your Brand. The sports agency offers a full suite of services and proven custom processes to both college and professional athletes, including brand development, marketing, legal support, social media, corporate business opportunities, and a slew of other proprietary services to help athletes succeed.

NCAA athletes will be eligible to make money on their name, image and likeness (NIL) starting Thursday after the NCAA announced it had adopted new, unified, interim NIL rules for all incoming and current athletes. “This is an important day for college athletes," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a press release.

Xpand Your Brand provides personalized support to each athlete via the agency’s experienced brand specialists who help with each element of working with a business and / or brand. The team curates a custom branding plan for its roster of athletes using a litany of services that enable the development of a unique, compelling story, giving each athlete an advantage over the competition in a way no other agency can. Some of the core services include creating a personal, branded website; launching a strategic social media plan; providing real-time analytics on all marketing efforts; fan engagement; and more.

Xpand Your Brand founder Drew Rosen brings more than 22 years of athlete branding and marketing experience to his role at the helm of the boutique agency. Rosen formerly represented baseball icon Cal Ripken Jr. as vice president of marketing and branding. In his role, Rosen will drive the development of the agency’s athlete and corporate relationships, assisting with the comprehensive vetting process that takes place once an athlete signs on with the firm.

“We have entered an exciting time in collegiate sports where student athletes can now personally profit off their name, image and likeness rather than solely boost revenues for their universities and athletic conferences,” said Rosen. “It is critical that athletes receive a robust education regarding all facets of NIL prior to entering into a contract with a business and / or brand. Fortunately, our process provides athletes with this knowledge, all with the dedicated support that only a boutique firm can provide.”

As the agency begins collaborating with both professional and collegiate athletes, Xpand Your Brand is also announcing that the agency will be working exclusively with Georgetown University basketball player Jordan Riley. The 6’4” guard from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, N.Y. committed to Georgetown University in 2020 over St. John’s, UConn, Florida State and Kansas. As a combo guard, Riley is an aggressive and athletic player whose talents will continue grow. Xpand Your Brand will support Riley with several of it's custom service offerings to propel the business aspects of his basketball career.

“We are extremely proud and excited to work with Jordan,” said Rosen. “He is a tremendous talent on the basketball court, and a charismatic young man off of it. We’re confident we’ll be able to create a unique brand that is symbiotic with his playing style and personality off the court.”

Xpand Your Brand is now accepting applications to work with both collegiate and professional athletes. Athletes can visit the Xpand Your Brand website to learn more or complete an application for consideration.

About Xpand Your Brand, LLC

Xpand Your Brand is an experienced, knowledgeable, and results-driven boutique full-service sports marketing agency offering end-to-end branding solutions for both collegiate and professional athletes. The veteran team at Xpand Your Brand, led by athlete marketing guru and successful entrepreneur Drew Rosen, carefully reviews each athlete application to ensure a mutually beneficial partnership. Xpand Your Brand provides personalized brand development for each athlete and offers an expansive network of national and local brands for partnership opportunities. To learn more about Xpand Your Brand, visit http://www.xpandyourbrand.com/.

