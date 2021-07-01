Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,512 in the last 365 days.

Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona star turns into a free agent

Lionel Messi has won more Ballon d’Or awards – given to the best player in the world – than anybody else, with six

Manchester City, Paris St-Germain – this is not a drill. One of the world’s greatest players is now officially a free agent.

Yes, 12 months on from his aborted attempted to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi is now out of contract.

The Argentine superstar’s deal expired at midnight and despite months of rumour and conjecture, he has failed to commit to an extension.

Talks over a new contract are believed to be ongoing, meaning Messi may well decide to stay at the Nou Camp.

But, for now, he is available for absolutely nothing.

Where will Messi play next season?

Spanish football writer Guillem Balague said earlier this week that Barcelona had “raised the level of urgency” in contract talks, with the hopes of making an announcement of a new two-year deal before the start of July.

“Messi’s contract renewal is new president Joan Laporta’s main priority and he is currently negotiating…

You just read:

Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona star turns into a free agent

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.