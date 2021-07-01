Lionel Messi contract: Barcelona star turns into a free agent

Lionel Messi has won more Ballon d’Or awards – given to the best player in the world – than anybody else, with six

Manchester City, Paris St-Germain – this is not a drill. One of the world’s greatest players is now officially a free agent.

Yes, 12 months on from his aborted attempted to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi is now out of contract.

The Argentine superstar’s deal expired at midnight and despite months of rumour and conjecture, he has failed to commit to an extension.

Talks over a new contract are believed to be ongoing, meaning Messi may well decide to stay at the Nou Camp.

But, for now, he is available for absolutely nothing.

Where will Messi play next season?

Spanish football writer Guillem Balague said earlier this week that Barcelona had “raised the level of urgency” in contract talks, with the hopes of making an announcement of a new two-year deal before the start of July.

“Messi’s contract renewal is new president Joan Laporta’s main priority and he is currently negotiating…