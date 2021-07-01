Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,584 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 3684 – INVEST in America Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

The first Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for no further general debate. The second Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, makes in order 149 amendments and allowed for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found HERE.

As of tonight, the House has completed all general and amendment debate on H.R. 3684.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):  

Democratic En Bloc #5 Lee (NV) Amendment #132  

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.