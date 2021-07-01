THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 3684 – INVEST in America Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)

The first Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for no further general debate. The second Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, makes in order 149 amendments and allowed for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found HERE.

As of tonight, the House has completed all general and amendment debate on H.R. 3684.

Postponed Amendment Votes (2):

Democratic En Bloc #5 Lee (NV) Amendment #132