PA – Task Force 1 to Deploy to Assist at Site of Deadly Florida Building Collapse

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 70 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will leave later this evening to travel to Florida to assist with search and rescue efforts at the site of last week’s deadly building collapse in Surfside.

“We can only imagine the pain of those who have lost loved ones or are still waiting to hear about their loved ones,” Gov. Wolf said. “The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing.”

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.