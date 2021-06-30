Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,582 in the last 365 days.

PA – Task Force 1 to Deploy to Assist at Site of Deadly Florida Building Collapse

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that 70 members of Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) will leave later this evening to travel to Florida to assist with search and rescue efforts at the site of last week’s deadly building collapse in Surfside.

“We can only imagine the pain of those who have lost loved ones or are still waiting to hear about their loved ones,” Gov. Wolf said. “The men and women of PA-TF1 know the dangerous work they will face when they arrive onsite, but the ability to bring closure to families and friends of the victims of this collapse is also a tremendous blessing.”

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country. The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

You just read:

PA – Task Force 1 to Deploy to Assist at Site of Deadly Florida Building Collapse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.