First World of Dance Studio Launches in Tokyo, Japan

Ambitious new venture aims to create innovative spaces that bring together dancers of all ages and levels from across the world.

FULLERTON, CA, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World of Dance Studios is launching its first flagship studio in Tokyo, Japan on July 12. The studio will blend traditional dance classes and dance-inspired workouts with entertainment, celebrity instructors and new technology to create a global dance community experience.

World of Dance Studios was founded by Matthew Everitt and Gary Edwards. Matthew Everitt served as CEO for World of Dance from 2016 to 2020 and as executive producer for all four seasons of NBC's hit dance competition series “World of Dance” led by the judging panel of extraordinary dance superstars - Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and NE-YO. Gary Edwards is a former professional ballroom dance champion and studio owner, has judged more than 60 World Championships in multiple dance styles and taught Michael Jackson and MC Hammer among other prominent stars.

“Our studios will connect physical spaces with an at-home experience we are working to make virtual, gamified, and totally immersive. A unique social club,” says Everitt. “We are thrilled to be launching our first flagship studio with Mr. Tadashi Kagiya, a visionary leader and trusted partner who has produced World of Dance competitions in Japan for several years.”

The Tokyo studio will launch a series of dance workshops against the backdrop of the 2021 Summer Olympics from July 12th to July 20th, featuring top local dance instructors who will teach classes in hip-hop, jazz, k-pop, jazz funk, street, house, krump and more. Special instructors include HIRO, KYOKO and MASAKI.

“Japan has a rich and diverse dance culture that truly represents the world of dance,” says Mr. Kagiya. “We look forward to partnering with Mr. Everitt and his team to bring World of Dance Studios to Tokyo.”

Japan has a legacy of producing some of the top competitive dance crews in the world including N’Ism and TDC, who captured first and second place respectively at the 2019 World of Dance Championships. The Fabulous Sisters finished first place in the youth division at the 2016 World of Dance Championships and reached the Divisional Final in Season 2 of the World of Dance NBC television show where they were eliminated only by the Season 2 winners, The Lab.

For more information visit worldofdancestudios.com.

About World of Dance Studios

World of Dance Studios aims to be the global destination for the world’s best dance classes and dance-inspired workouts, changing lives through its studios, programs and community. We aren’t just building dance studios, we’re building a community of leaders to inspire, empower, and celebrate movement for all.