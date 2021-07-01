Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd Promotes Jaron R. Fragner to Partner
The boutique real estate transactional law firm Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP has promoted Jaron R. Fragner and he now is a partner in the firm.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP is pleased to announce that Jaron R. Fragner has been promoted and has become a partner in our firm, effective today.
Mr. Fragner specializes in handling the legal aspects of many types of commercial real estate transactions, including among other things representing developers, property owners, landlords and others in structuring, drafting and completing commercial leases, purchases and sales of commercial real estate, management agreements, and construction-related matters.
Norbert Seifert, the firm’s administrative partner, said, “Jaron’s experience, skills and straight-forward, practical approach to addressing and resolving legal matters on behalf of our law firm’s clients will continue to significantly enhance our firm’s ability to meet those clients’ legal needs as they pursue their cutting-edge commercial real estate transactions.”
Mr. Fragner earned his J.D. degree from Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law in 2015, and his undergraduate degree from Loyola University Maryland, cum laude, in 2012. Mr. Fragner is licensed to practice law in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Mr. Fragner currently serves on the board of multiple Section 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, including David's New Day and Yardley Makefield Rookie Rugby Club.
Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP is a well-known boutique transactional real estate firm with offices in the greater Los Angeles and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. Formed in 2005, the attorneys at FSPW have successfully handled billions of dollars of high profile commercial real estate and related transactions, including the following:
• acting as lead counsel for a purchaser of a portfolio of existing Southern California office buildings for over $1.4 billion,
• acting as lead counsel for the acquisition of the Hollywood & Highland® shopping center in Hollywood, California (including a 637 room hotel, the Kodak [now Dolby] Theater and a retail shopping complex),
• acting as lead counsel in negotiating disposition and development agreements for mixed use projects in Southern California, representing an aggregate investment of over $400 million.
• handling California aspects of and preparation and delivery of legal opinions on enforceability of loan documents to support the mortgage financing ($1.5+ billion) of a portfolio of performing California commercial real estate, the same for a 60+ story office tower in downtown Los Angeles ($100+ million), two office buildings west of Downtown Los Angeles ($90+ million), a to-be-built office tower in Orange County, CA ($57+ million), and a portfolio of Southern California office buildings ($27 million),
• representing buyers and sellers in bulk purchases and sales of pools of mortgage loans ranging from $10 million to over $200 million,
• representing a borrower in financing a residential tower in New York City for over $100 million,
• representing office and retail shopping center developers and owners in virtually all aspects of purchasing, financing, developing, leasing, operating, managing, retenanting, and disposing of commercial real estate.
The attorneys at Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd. LLP seek to provide the highest quality legal services while adding value to their clients’ objectives, striving to be as efficient as possible, using common sense approaches that yield benefits to the Firm’s clients on an immediate, short term and long term basis. Additional information about our law firm, our experience, our expertise, and the transactions that we have handled on behalf of our firm’s clients can be found on our website, at www.fspwlaw.com.
Norbert M Seifert
Fragner Seifert Pace & Winograd, LLP
+1 310-277-9150
nseifert@fspwlaw.com