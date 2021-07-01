Women in Standards Announces the Addition of Marianna Kramarikova to the Board of Directors
Marianna Kramarikova's standards knowledge and experience working with diverse audiences will bring new perspectives and insights to Women in StandardsSHARPSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
The Women in Standards is proud to announce the addition of Marianna Kramarikova to the organization’s Board of Directors. Marianna is a technical officer at the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) where she manages 23 technical, systems and advisory committees and liaises with technical experts from around the world.
Marianna has extensive knowledge of the development of voluntary, consensus‐based industry standards
for a variety of ICT segments and will bring her knowledge of standardization and international outreach to the Women in Standards.
“To be a Woman in Standards brings vast advantages and also challenges. I am thrilled to get an opportunity to serve on the Board of WiS. I commit to contribute time towards the goal to come together to grow and strengthen the standardization field and promote issues of inclusion and diversity.” – Marianna Kramarikova, Technical Officer at the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).
“The Women in Standards is honored to have Marianna join the Board of Directors. Her understanding of the industry and experience working with individuals from around the world brings new perspective and insights to our work and I look forward to collaborating with her” said Women in Standards Executive Officer and Board President, Karin Athanas.
Visit the WomeninStandards.org website to learn more about the Women in Standards Board and the mission of the organization. Membership is available to all individuals interested in learning more and getting involved in standards development.
Questions and inquires can be directed to Executive Officer, Karin Athanas at kathanas@womeninstandards.org
About Women in Standards:
Women in Standards is a nonprofit membership society incorporated in Maryland, whose stated mission is “To develop and promote a diverse ecosystem of standards development participants.” Visit the WomeninStandards.org website for educational resources on topics such as standards development and standardization, conformity assessment, and professional development. The Women in Standards provides a community for standards developers and contributors to come together to grow and strengthen the field and promote issues of inclusion and diversity.
