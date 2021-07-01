Popstar! TV Garners 14 Emmy Nominations for its Programming

POPSTAR! TV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There were 14 Emmy nominations for Popstar! TV shows when the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) this week announced the nominees for its 48th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards Children’s & Animation and Lifestyle categories.

The awards programs will be celebrated in two live-streamed events on July 17 and July 18th, 2021. The Daytime Emmy Awards Lifestyle Programming ceremony will be presented on the Emmy® OTT platform on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.

“Popstar! TV has seen significant growth over the last two years here in America as well as on platforms worldwide, states Jacob Mayberry, Popstar’s President of Worldwide Productions, as wee are the only truly independent ad-supported channel that offers original comedies, reality shows and dramas produced exclusively for Popstar! TV. It was thrilling to hear of our 14 nominations, led by the critically-acclaimed soap drama, The Bay, which premiered its sixth season on the channel.”

Popstar! TV is proud to be the network presenting the award-winning series, The Bay, which just received multiple Emmy nominations.

Gregori J. Martin, creator, writer and producer of The Bay, agrees, “I’m over the moon with excitement for the show’s writing nomination and all the recognition my talented actors received today in the performer categories. So grateful for all the nominations this year. Thank you to Popstar! TV and to all of this year’s Emmy judges!”

Emmy nominations on Popstar! TV this year include:

OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders

Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

In addition to the above nominations for The Bay, Popstar! TV also received a nomination for Outstanding Directing Team for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program for Saluting Everyday Heroes.

Popstar! TV is based on the wildly successful POPSTAR! Magazine. It is a one-stop shop for exceptional programming, combining original dramas, comedies, movies,

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

This year’s awards honor content from more than 3,000 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020. The submissions were judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

Contact

For more information, please contact: