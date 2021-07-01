Andy Jacob Interviews Shark Tank Entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock On DotCom Magazine Series
Robbie Cabral is an inspiration. So many entrepreneurs can learn from his journey, and we were very honored to have him on the show.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy Jacob Interviews Shark Tank Entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock On DotCom Magazine Series.
Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine, recently interviewed Shark Tank Entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock On DotCom Magazine Series. The interview, part of DotCom Magazine's ever popular interview series, has quickly become a go to interview for aspiring entrrepneurs looking for inspiration from a leading entrepreneur and inventor of Robbie Cabral's caliber.
In 2014, Robbie Cabral was down on his luck. “I was working my normal job and, sadly, I got laid off,” he tells Andy Jacob, CEO, of Dotcom Magazine. Cabral continued, “The same day I got laid off, my daughter was born.”
Then, a simple idea turned his situation around: While at the gym, he wondered “how come there is not just a lock that you can open with a fingerprint, but also with a traditional key,” he recalls. It would be a convenient and safe upgrade from commonplace, analog locks, he thought. That idea led him to invent BenjiLock, a patented product that does just that. He took his invention, which won accolades at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, all the way to ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where he landed a $200,000 investment from Kevin O’Leary in exchange for 15 percent equity in the company.
Applauded as “the essence of the American Dream” by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, Robbie Cabral is no stranger to the Edison Awards, taking home the award for the category of ‘Consumer Sensors and Biometrics’ in 2018. His invention, BenjiLock, is widely renowned as one of the most impactful modern-day innovations for personal security, using groundbreaking fingerprint technology. Robbie’s innovations took the prestigious 2021 TWICE Picks CES Award for its brand new BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock, Gear Brain’s Best Tech of CES 2021 for its Fingerprint Sport Lock, and Digital Trends chose BenjiLock as one of the Editor’s Pick Best Smart Locks and Top Tech CES 2021 awards for its Fingerprint Door Lock.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, Robbie Cabral is an inspiration. SO many entrepreneurs can learn from his journey, and we were very honored to have him on the show.
About BenjiLock:
Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock is redefining the personal security experience using hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. After its recent Shark Tank success, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O’Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. Next, he secured a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks, giving the startup over 30 years of manufacturing and production experience. Today, BenjiLock’s fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products—an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closet, and cabinet locks, and a brand-new line of smart home door locks.
