Reach Coastal ABA Successfully Utilizes the Power of Play During Therapy with Autistic Children
Reach Coastal ABA utilizes the most current and proven ABA methodologies to provide direct support for individuals with autism on Cape Cod, MA.CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reach Coastal ABA, a trusted resource for children with autism, utilizes the power of play during ABA therapy. Play is an integral part of growth and development.
Research demonstrates that play has a significant impact on these top four areas:
Relationship Building
Reach Coastal ABA finds that the therapeutic process must foster trust with the child. Therapists begin sessions with an engaging activity in order for them to establish a healthy client-therapist relationship. This helps to build an ongoing strong and positive learning relationship.
Social Skills
ABA integrates the child’s desire to play with a foundation of social skills. Reach Coastal ABA’s behavioral health team lists the following as tools children gain through ABA: a deeper understanding of empathy’s role in friendships, a better grasp on social cues, and insight into building quality bonds with others.
A Window into Their World
Modeling can be a simple yet highly effective way to teach skills where the learner might not even realize they are learning.
Emotional, Cognitive and Daily Life Skills
Activities of daily living, such as brushing teeth or getting dressed, are learned through song and dance activities that accompany these tasks. Through these power of play practices, Reach Coastal ABA therapists help children strengthen fine and gross motor skills while also practicing self-advocacy and alleviating anxiety.
About Reach Coastal ABA
Located on Cape Cod, MA., Reach Coastal utilizes the most current and proven ABA methodologies to provide direct support for and instruction to individuals with autism to reach a higher level of independence. Visit ReachCoastalABA.com for more details.
Melissa Sheldon
Reach Coastal ABA
+1 774-205-2237
