Bill to Enhance Equity for Marginalized Communities inColoradoBecomes Law

New law would eliminate the sub-minimum wage for those with intellectual & developmental disabilities

DENVER, CO – Yesterday, the governor signed a bill into law that aims to protect Colorado’s intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) community.

SB21-039, sponsored by Senator Rachel Zenzinger, would eliminate the sub-minimum wage in Colorado – an unlivable wage that is legally allowed to be paid to employees with IDD.

“Individuals with disabilities are valuable members of our communities and our economy, yet they are currently paid lower wages than their counterparts for doing the same work. This is an unfair and discriminatory practice that must end,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada). “This law will address this inequity while ensuring that the individuals in these programs are successful in transitioning to competitive employment by enhancing employment supports overall."

Currently, some employers hold certificates that authorize them to pay people with intellectual and developmental disabilities a sub-minimum wage – currently set at 15% lower – which can be as low as 10 cents per hour up to a few dollars per hour. Starting this summer, the bill would prohibit any employer from hiring employees at the sub-minimum wage, and would require those with sub-minimum wage employees to submit a plan to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) detailing how they plan to phase out the sub-minimum wage by 2025.