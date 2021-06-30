Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Seymour Man Indicted, Charged with Sexual Battery and Rape of a Child

SEVIER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Seymour man on several charges, including rape of a child.

In March, at the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving a minor in Sevier County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Hunter Ray Monday (DOB 10/19/00) was the individual responsible for sexually assaulting two juveniles.  

This week, the Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Monday with one count of Rape of a Child, one count of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and one count of Sexual Battery. This afternoon, he turned himself in and was booked into the Sevier County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

