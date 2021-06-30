Well Beyond Care Offers Caregiver Recruitment Service to Organizations

Well Beyond Care Logo Find and hire great caregivers

Launch of new nationwide caregiver recruitment and hiring service to be offered to organizations

We know that the largest cost in running a private duty agency or any healthcare facility has to do with recruiting, retaining, curating, and managing caregivers. ” — Jeffrey Fry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Beyond Care, a company that has revolutionized the private duty industry by allowing families and individuals looking for in-home care to find, hire, manage and pay their caregivers, has launched a new service geared to helping organizations, such as assisted living facilities, senior housing, and private duty agencies get access to the tens of thousands of caregivers.

Jeffrey Fry, Well Beyond Care’s CEO and President states, “While we offer a unique direct to consumer service that allows individuals to hire and manage their in-home care by “doing-it-yourself” for over three (3) years, during that period we have accumulated an extensive pool of qualified caregivers who are looking for a job. As such, we feel this plethora of caregivers should be made available to a wider market of entities looking to hire caregivers.”

Mr. Fry add, “We know that the largest cost in running a private duty agency or any healthcare facility has to do with recruiting, retaining, curating, and managing caregivers. Our new service reduces those costs, making the hiring process simpler and more efficient. We understand how difficult it is to find and secure quality caregivers and we have a resource that can help organizations offset these difficulties.”

The Well Beyond Care Caregiver Recruitment and Management Service will be offered as a monthly subscription with no limit to the number of caregivers an organization can hire using this service. In addition, there is no contract needed to use the service as it is a pay-as-you go fee structure. There is a small fee for every caregiver who connects with an organization. This service is scheduled to be released in early July of 2021.

Well Beyond Care has been expanding their services over the past three years and now operates in every state in America including most metropolitan areas. They also have hundreds of caregivers registered as members in each of the top 100 metro area in America. For more information contact Well Beyond Care Organization services at org@wellbeyondcare.com or by phone at (512) 715-4114.

About Well Beyond Care

Well Beyond Care is the only company that teaches families and individuals how to find and manage affordable non-medical in-home care, while solving the chronic problems of caregiver truancy and turnover through the web application, WellBeyondCare.com. The Company’s platform combines the power of the internet with the personal touch of nurses to offer families a pathway to transitional care, allowing our elderly parents to safely age-in-place. Their solution lowers stress in hiring a caregiver and saves families tens of thousands of dollars per year in care costs.

