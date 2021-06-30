Tinnitus Prevention: 3 Essential Precautions from Dr. Julie at Sound Relief Hearing Center
Dr. Julie Prutsman offers 3 essential precautions to protect yourself and others from tinnitus and/or hearing loss.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Folks that work in the emergency room are very aware of the dangerous potential of fireworks as a major cause of painful injuries to the hands, arms, and face. Most people don’t consider that these explosions can cause permanent damage to your auditory system resulting in tinnitus or hearing loss.
Whether you are attending a professional fireworks show, or have purchased your own, Dr. Julie Prutsman of Sound Relief Hearing Center warns, “People don’t realize that fireworks – at close range – can reach loudness levels between 150 and 175 decibels, which far exceeds what is safe for your ears. Sounds above 85 dB can be damaging to your hearing.”
“A lot of the excitement with fireworks,” Dr. Prutsman explains, “comes down to the loudness of the explosions. These explosions can wreak havoc on the inner ear by damaging the tiny hair cells that conduct sound waves.”
Fireworks on the Fourth of July are an American tradition, and avoiding them completely is almost impossible, if not somewhat un-American.
Dr. Prutsman offers 3 essential precautions to protect yourself and others from tinnitus:
1. Be VERY careful with children.
Hearing protection is vital. With smaller ear canals, the sound pressure entering the ear is greater. This means that normal sounds to an adult can be up to 20 decibels louder for an infant. “I strongly recommend carrying your baby in a carrier and using pediatric-size earmuffs to block the sound of the fireworks for infants and young children,” says Dr. Prutsman.
2. Keep a safe distance
By maintaining a safe distance, the less harmful the sound is to your ears. Dr. Prutsman explains, “Your distance from the sound of the fireworks can make all of the difference in terms of decibel level and hearing safety. Around 500 feet will still give you a great view, without the sound pressure that can cause damage and cause tinnitus.”
3. Bring - and WEAR - hearing protection!
If you just can’t seem to pull yourself away from the action, please protect your hearing wisely with custom-made hearing protection. “The best way to know you have the proper hearing protection for something like fireworks is to talk to an audiologist and discuss custom earplugs. There are inexpensive, custom options that fit and feel great and can be used for multiple purposes such as fireworks, concerts, and loud sporting events. These ensure that the fit and seal protect against the harmful intensity levels without leaving anything to chance,” explains Dr. Prutsman. “Foam earplugs will suffice in a bind, but the key is to make sure they are completely sealed into your ear by rolling them down to their smallest size before inserting them into your ear canal. In some instances of louder exposure, double hearing protection (i.e., earplugs and earmuffs) may be warranted, such as with shotgun shooting or target practice.
You can still enjoy your Fourth of July while staying safe. If you happen to read this after July 4th and think you have tinnitus, you should contact one of the offices at Sound Relief Hearing Center. They can determine the extent of the damage as well as what exactly can be done to remedy your situation.
Richard P Prutsman
Sound Relief Hearing Center
+ +1 3033592441
email us here