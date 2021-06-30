Idaho Fish and Game to host open house and walking tour on the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area in July

What in the world do excavators, construction fencing, and chainsaws have to do with wildlife management on the Blackfoot River Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in southeast Idaho? Believe it or not, those are tools being used to improve river, riparian, and aspen forest habitats for fish and wildlife! Want to learn more?

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting a unique open house experience for the public at the Blackfoot River WMA located approximately 20 miles northeast of Soda Springs. The open house will be held July 15 from noon to 8 p.m. Fish and Game staff will be on hand to share information about the habitat restoration effort and to answer questions. Plus, there will be two guided walking tours of completed project areas held at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Those attending a tour should arrive at the BRWMA Field Station (the Stocking Ranch homestead cabin) 10 minutes prior to tour departure time. Appropriate field boots and clothing are recommended as tour participants will be walking along the river and through brushy areas, though the terrain is not steep or difficult to negotiate. Hats, sunscreen, and water are also recommended.

If you have any questions, need directions, or would like additional information, please call the IDFG Regional Office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703. RSVPs are not necessary. We look forward to seeing you there!