Gabri Labs and McCann Health Dubai Enter into Long-Term Strategic Partnership
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gabri Labs, a pharmaceutical technologies company, announces strategic partnership with McCann Heath Dubai to accelerate the digital transformation and ambition to create innovative communications work in the nasal care segment.
With Gabri Labs combining the power of nature, science & innovative technology, and McCann bringing in its consumer and HCP communications expertise, this strategic partnership will cement the building blocks of creating many commercially successful and disruptive campaigns to come.
"With our ambitions of becoming a leading nasal care brand and instilling innovative change in the category, I’m delighted to be joining such a progressive leader in the healthcare field. I see huge potential in bringing McCann’s consumer and health expertise to broaden, engage and deepen our capabilities in the specialist healthcare market” said Elio Gebrayel, Managing Director & Founder, Gabri Labs.
"It is an absolute pleasure to be working with the Gabri Labs team, a team comprising of positive innovators and enablers with high aspirations. As healthcare marketing becomes even more multi-faceted, McCann Health has the ability to achieve just the right balance of strategic, creative, medical and digital excellence to lift Gabri Labs to even greater heights”. Karen Kamel, GM UAE, McCann Health Dubai.
About Gabri Labs:
Gabri Labs is a privately held pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dover Delaware with production facilities across Europe and the Middle East. Since its establishment, Gabri Labs managed to build a reputation of pharma excellence and foster a hands-on experience to improve people’s lives through science and technology. For more information, please visit: www.gabrilabs.com
About McCann Health:
McCann Health is one of the most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to some of the world’s top, as well as emerging, health and wellness brands and companies. For more information, please visit: www.mccannhealth.com
About Gabri Labs:
Gabri Labs is a privately held pharmaceutical company headquartered in Dover Delaware with production facilities across Europe and the Middle East. Since its establishment, Gabri Labs managed to build a reputation of pharma excellence and foster a hands-on experience to improve people's lives through science and technology.
About McCann Health:
McCann Health is one of the most awarded global healthcare communications networks. Through combining science, creative and strategy we strive to deliver best-in-class services to some of the world's top, as well as emerging, health and wellness brands and companies.
