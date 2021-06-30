Traffic stoppages on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge scheduled for July 7 & 8

Main, News Posted on Jun 30, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a right lane closure and intermittent traffic stoppages on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Manunu Street and Maipalaoa Road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to transport and install girders for the Maipalaoa Bridge Project.

During closure hours, traffic will be reduced to a 2-lane roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Trucks will dispatch one at a time with police escorts from Kapolei to Maipalaoa Bridge and will route through surface streets and onto Farrington Highway. When the trucks arrive on site, traffic will be stopped in the town-bound direction for approximately 3 minutes at a time. This allows crews to safely cross the makai lane, park in position on the bridge, and lift the girders into place.

The Maipalaoa Contraflow will be operating each day before and after working hours to provide two eastbound lanes for the morning commute and two westbound lanes for the evening commute.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###