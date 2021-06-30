Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,578 in the last 365 days.

Traffic stoppages on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge scheduled for July 7 & 8

Posted on Jun 30, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of a right lane closure and intermittent traffic stoppages on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Manunu Street and Maipalaoa Road on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., to transport and install girders for the Maipalaoa Bridge Project.

During closure hours, traffic will be reduced to a 2-lane roadway, with one lane open in each direction. Trucks will dispatch one at a time with police escorts from Kapolei to Maipalaoa Bridge and will route through surface streets and onto Farrington Highway. When the trucks arrive on site, traffic will be stopped in the town-bound direction for approximately 3 minutes at a time. This allows crews to safely cross the makai lane, park in position on the bridge, and lift the girders into place.

The Maipalaoa Contraflow will be operating each day before and after working hours to provide two eastbound lanes for the morning commute and two westbound lanes for the evening commute.

HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###

You just read:

Traffic stoppages on Farrington Highway at Maipalaoa Bridge scheduled for July 7 & 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.