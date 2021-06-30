Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 544 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,579 in the last 365 days.

New contraflow schedule for Kuhio Highway starts Saturday, July 3

Posted on Jun 30, 2021 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of modified Saturday contraflow hours on Kuhio Highway beginning July 3. The new schedule will result in reduced hours on the back end, shifting from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

In light of recent northbound traffic congestion, HDOT placed counters on Kuhio Highway the past two Saturdays to confirm the timing of the southbound traffic peak easing and the northbound traffic peak intensifying. The change in schedule addresses the northbound traffic issue that exists during the latter part of the contraflow timetable.

The Kuhio Highway weekday contraflow schedule remains unchanged. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Traffic counts and efficiency will continue to be monitored and any future modifications to the contraflow schedule will be announced in advance.

You just read:

New contraflow schedule for Kuhio Highway starts Saturday, July 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.