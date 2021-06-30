New contraflow schedule for Kuhio Highway starts Saturday, July 3

Main, News Posted on Jun 30, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Kauai residents of modified Saturday contraflow hours on Kuhio Highway beginning July 3. The new schedule will result in reduced hours on the back end, shifting from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

In light of recent northbound traffic congestion, HDOT placed counters on Kuhio Highway the past two Saturdays to confirm the timing of the southbound traffic peak easing and the northbound traffic peak intensifying. The change in schedule addresses the northbound traffic issue that exists during the latter part of the contraflow timetable.

The Kuhio Highway weekday contraflow schedule remains unchanged. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Traffic counts and efficiency will continue to be monitored and any future modifications to the contraflow schedule will be announced in advance.