MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS® (MRS®) HAS RE-IMAGINED MASS FATALITY STORAGE SOLUTIONS, DEVELOPING THE MERC-AirSystem®

12 Body MERC-AS with Optional Electric Lift

MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS® (MRS®) HAS RE-IMAGINED MASS FATALITY STORAGE SOLUTIONS WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE MERC-AirSystem®

With the addition of the MERC-AS® MRS® has now positioned itself as the only Mfg. to offer a fatality storage platform solution for every aspect of mass fatality response and response challenges.” — M. Richardson

BELTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belton, SC (June 30, 2021)—The leading manufacturer of mass fatality response equipment, Mortuary Response Solutions® is proud to announce their latest innovation and addition to its already robust product line. The MERC-AirSystem®(MERC-AS®) is a highly adaptable, portable and a rapidly deployable long-term refrigerated storage system for the storage of human remains. MRS® has integrated its newly patented rack technology, along with patent pending insulation technology to create an expandable remains storage platform that changes the landscape of mass fatality response.

Numerous studies/research have been conducted in recent years to study preparedness levels throughout the United States, in the event of a Mass Fatality Incident. Research conclusively showed our overall ability to respond was derelict. “Are We Ready for Mass Fatality Incidents? Preparedness of the US Fatality Infrastructure” , is the title of a research paper, published by Disaster Med Public Health Preparedness. The conclusions reached by the distinguished team of researchers indicated the USA had a “suboptimal capability to respond.” Additional research appeared in an article, in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, entitled, “Mass Fatality Preparedness in the Death Care Sector.” The warning signs were all there, apparently ignored.

If you fast forward to late fall 2020, headlines from Associated Press and U.S. News & World Report, reflected the coming storm. “‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and Hospitals Overflow” , or “One-day US Covid-19 deaths top 3,000, more than D-day or 9/11” , started appearing across America. Research papers, like those above were largely ignored.

Mike Richardson, CEO of Mortuary Response Solutions®, recently said, “As a leading manufacturer of mass fatality equipment, we have a moral responsibility to our end users to continue investment in product development and research, leading to new and re-imagined technology. Richardson further added, “With the addition of the MERC-AS® system MRS® has now positioned itself as the only manufacturer to offer a fatality storage platform solution for every aspect of mass fatality response and response challenges.”

The MERC-AS® has recently completed a 12-week, continuous 24/7 run cycle test with no interruptions or change in temperature. The average internal temperature was maintained at 38°F. The MERC-AS is currently being evaluated by several US and Foreign Government agencies for future MFI response equipment standardization.

The MRS Fatality Storage Platform presently includes the following systems

MERC-T® (Refrigerated Trailer Systems)

MERC-LS® (Liquid Based Cooling System)

MERC-AS® (air Based Cooling System)

MERC-LTC® (Single Body Liquid System for Long-term care Facilities & Funeral Homes)

MERC-AS® System Specifications

• Cooler size: 106” W x 80” D x74” H

• Operational Footprint: 224” W x 80” D

• Temperature Range: 32°F(0°C) 42°F(5.5°) at 105°F(40.5°C) Ambient

• Power: 220V/60Hz/1 PH – 20Amps (International Configuration Available)

• Compact System for Easy Transport

• No Tools Required for Assembly

• Assembly Time – Less than 30 Minutes, with Two (2) Trained Personnel

• Patented Cadaver Racking System

• Patent Pending Multi-Layered Insulated Panel System

• Interior and Exterior Layers are constructed of Highly Durable Vinyl with Integrated Antimicrobial, Odor Control and Surface Modification Technology

• Rapidly Deployable

• In-Field Expandability – Expands from 12 to 24 Decedent Capacity with Expansion Module

• MERC-AS® is Compatible with Rapid Deployable Shelter Systems

• Individual Access Doors for Easy Loading and Unloading as well as Controlling Cooling Loss

• Integrated Identification (ID) Pockets

• System available through Extensive Line of Distributors and Shelter Partners, both Domestically and Internationally

• Bariatric Systems Available Upon Request

• Optional Secondary Supply/Return Duct Insulated Cover (Recommended for high Humidity Climate)

• Optional WiFi Temperature Monitoring System

• Optional HDPE Cadaver Board

• Board with Optional Stainless-Steel Trays available

• Optional Electric Storage Cadaver Lift with Roller Table

ABOUT MORTUARY RESPONSE SOLUTIONS

Mortuary Response Solutions, based in Belton, South Carolina is a manufacturer of unique storage and packaging system for mass fatality response. With over 20 years of mass fatality response experience, MRS was launched in 2007 to fill a void in portable cold storage systems for human remains. MRS pioneered and patented the use of Direct Contact Cooling for human remains storage. For further details on Mortuary Response Solutions® and the MERC®System, as well as the numerous other related products, visit our website: www.massfatalityresponse.com.

