Economics, Natural History and Ecology Argue Against Flawed Klamath River Dam Removal Project

When dam builder / engineer J.C. Boyle arrived at Ward Canyon on the Klamath River, the present-day site of Copco 1 dam, he saw a series of natural lava flow dams, one of which was 31-feet-tall and holding back a lake called Clammitee Lake

Dam builder / engineer J.C. Boyle's narrative and drawing of the lava flows and natural 31-foot-tall dam holding back a lake in 1913 at the present site of Copco 1 dam

Department of Interior document citing narrative and photo of the lava flows and natural 31-foot-tall dam holding back a lake in 1913

Copco Lake was created over an existing lake that existed for millennia. The myriad of species of flora and fauna in and around the critical habitat provided by the fresh water ecosystem of the lake is amazing. Photo: William E. Simpson II