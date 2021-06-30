Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1700 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce that arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene and were later apprehended by officers.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).