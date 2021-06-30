Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,587 in the last 365 days.

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1700 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce that arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene and were later apprehended by officers.

 

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, a 16 year-old juvenile male and a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

You just read:

Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1700 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.