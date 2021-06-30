Free BETA Program for CleverPad - Remote Collaborative Whiteboarding
CleverPad today announces the availability of the beta version of the CleverPad product for remote collaborative whiteboarding.
CleverPad is an exciting development that runs in any Web browser and with functionality that blows the tablet-based drawing tools out of the water.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleverPad today announces the availability of the beta version of the CleverPad product for remote collaborative whiteboarding.
— Mark Gibson
Corey Sommers co-founded Whiteboard Selling back in 2007 and has been an advocate for visual storytelling using whiteboards ever since.
Today, Corey Sommers is announcing a free beta program for his latest adventure in whiteboard storytelling - CleverPad.
GET YOUR FREE BETA COPY HERE
CleverPadTM is the first dedicated whiteboard tool for sales, created for the world of remote engagement. It empowers visual storytelling, sales engagement, immersive training, and innovative education models. CleverPad remembers what you draw with its patented MemDrawtm capability.
MemDrawTM is a breakthrough, patented technology that remembers your whiteboard and clipart drawings and can reproduce them on command.
Studies prove that whiteboard drawings are far more engaging than slide presentations, but enabling an entire sales team to whiteboard with precision and consistency - until CleverPad - has proven elusive.
CleverPad will track various engagement metrics, including views, shares, call-to-actions, and comments, and attach it to the associated Salesforce opportunity or a lead or a contact.
With a CleverPad Whiteboard to tell your story to your prospects, B-2-B Account Managers, Sales Engineers, CS pro’s and Channel Partners can quickly access libraries of on-demand whiteboard clipart, snippets and slideshows on every conceivable topic, from product architectures to competitive differentiation, to Win Stories, to integration techniques.
About CleverPad: CleverPad CEO and co-founder, Corey Sommers is one of the early pioneers of the discipline of Field Enablement within high technology, with over 15 years of dedicated Field Enablement experience in his 30-year career, including key roles at BMC Software, VMware, Couchbase. He created the first, purpose-built, Sales Enablement software solution back in 1997.
Corey is the co-author of an Amazon best-selling book Whiteboard Selling – Empowering Sales Through Visuals about one of the most important skills in high tech sales – Visual Storytelling.
This background translates into a singular passion for providing B-2-B, high-tech sellers with the right mix of training, automation, and tools to increase their productivity, efficiency.
Contact@cleverpad.io
#CleverPad - The first dedicated whiteboarding tool for B2B SALES
Danielle Garvey
Enableocity
+14082068315
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn