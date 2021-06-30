Dawah Pharmaceuticals is About to Launch
Dawah Pharmaceuticals has been very active with its suppliers and regulatory partners, preparing its product roll-out to the industry.NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawah Pharmaceuticals has been very active with its suppliers and regulatory partners, preparing its product roll-out to the industry.
Our ﬁrst drug, a paralytic, currently has favorable pricing, leading to higher revenues and volumes. We have been issued our NDC number and the label to be placed on the packaging and bottles. The ANDA is currently under review along with ongoing FDA discussions to ensure timely approval.
Our second drug, an antipsychotic, is undergoing preparation to produce stability batches. This drug is going to come in two dosage forms. The purpose of the stability batches is for FDA approval. Dawah is currently reconﬁrming unit dose vial sizes to meet the market demand. Currently, there are increased shortages in the US market, which we anticipated in our earlier feasibility study.
We continue to focus on capital requirements to secure the necessary funding to accelerate the identiﬁed pipeline further. In addition, we are working with potential partners and vendors to strengthen Dawah’s footprint in the market. Institutional investor meetings continue to be ongoing.
We are excited about the next coming months knowing we are near a signiﬁcant milestone. We appreciate our current investors as they believe in our vision and look forward to new investors who can still join a company achieving all that it set out to accomplish.
If you have any questions, please contact me at info@dawahpharma.com.
Nicholas Vartanian
Dawah Pharmaceuticals Inc.
info@dawahpharma.com