UPDATE: New Berlin Critical Incident Investigation

NEW BERLIN, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in New Berlin, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

At approximately 10 p.m., a New Berlin Police Officer was parked in a parking lot in the 4000 block of South Moorland Road in New Berlin. Dispatch received a 911 call about a subject with a gun at the same location. The subject with the gun confronted the officer parked in the lot. During the incident, the officer discharged their weapon and struck the subject. Responding officers then provided emergency medical support and the subject was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation later confirmed that the 911 caller was also the subject with the gun.

The subject is a 57 year-old white male from New Berlin. He remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The involved officer is New Berlin Police Officer Rick Helm, age 44. Officer Helm has been a law enforcement officer for 20 years.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The involved officer has been placed on administrative leave.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Muskego Police Department, and Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Waukesha County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.