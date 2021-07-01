Clearview Partners LLC Appoints Robert Popazzi and Mark Singleton as Consulting Partners
We are pleased to announce the recent appointments of Robert Popazzi as a Principal and Managing Partner, and Mark Singleton as Enterprise Strategy Consultant.
Clearview Partners uses a multi-disciplinary approach, including strategy, operations, customer experience, product, people, and distribution. We bring the expertise needed at the right time.
— Jim Kerley - Founder and Principal, Clearview Partners LLC
Chestnut Hill, MA, July 1, 2021 — Clearview Partners LLC is pleased to announce the recent appointments of Robert Popazzi as a Principal and Managing Partner, and Mark Singleton as Enterprise Strategy Consultant.
Robert Popazzi - Principal and Managing Partner
“Rob is a proven leader with deep industry skills and experience. His vision for accelerated growth within the insurance and financial services industries are perfectly aligned with our mission to be a Partner in Transformation,” said Jim Kerley, Founder and Principal, Clearview Partners. “He brings extensive knowledge of the North American and European insurance and financial services industries and their challenges.”
Popazzi is a veteran of the insurance industry. His experience includes leading large-scale transformation programs from ideation through execution. Starting his career as an agent with MetLife, he advanced from field leadership roles to key head office assignments with Sun Life. Popazzi holds CLU and CHS designations and is the Past President of GAMA International, Canada. He is a Certified Facilitator of the Leadership Challenge and Leadership Practices Inventory, and he continues to mentor and coach sales leaders and executives across Canada.
Mark Singleton - Enterprise Strategy Consultant
Singleton brings broad experience to this new role, including innovation and digital operating workflows, as well as distribution management in multiple markets and sales channels. His understanding of corporate finance, capital management, and Operations will be of significant value to Clearview Partners’ clients. “Adding Mark in this new role strengthens our ability to effectively consult with and guide our global client base,” added Kerley.
Most recently, Mark Singleton served as Head of Industry Solutions and Chief Financial Officer for LL Global, the parent company for LIMRA, LOMA, and the Secure Retirement Institute.
“Mark understands the unique challenges confronting our industry during this critical post-pandemic transformation period. Over the last three decades, he has driven strategy and led major transformation efforts for accelerated growth, digital operating models, and business turnaround initiatives. Mark has served in CFO, COO, and CEO roles during his outstanding career,” said Kerley.
“Our industry is rapidly pivoting in new directions, driven by the convergence of accelerated digitization, evolving consumer expectations, omni-channel distribution models, continued low interest rates, enterprise financial management, next-generation products and underwriting, and post-pandemic workforce requirements,” noted Singleton.
He continued, “Clearview Partners offers deep expertise in all of these areas, and I look forward to contributing to develop customized solutions for our clients. I am excited about aligning with Jim and the Clearview Partners team.”
This is an exciting time for Clearview Partners as it builds to meet the demands of the post-pandemic transformation. Its network of innovators, insurance experts, and industry disruptors allow clients to meet their goals more quickly and effectively. In this regard, Kerley noted, “Adding Rob and Mark in this these new roles exponentially strengthens our ability to effectively consult with and guide our global client base.”
Kerley added, “Our industry continues to transform itself, and now it is entering a new phase of fundamental restructuring. Companies must act decisively to stay ahead and gain market share. Clearview Partners uses a multi-disciplinary approach, including strategy, operations, customer experience, product, people, and distribution. We bring the expertise needed at the right time, with the right level of urgency.”
About Clearview Partners
Clearview Partners was founded to serve the business transformation requirements of the global life insurance and financial services industry. By bringing together professional partners and leading specialty firms, Clearview Partners offers wide-ranging resources focused on both strategic and tactical planning for the new business environment. The firm provides our clients with high-impact consulting, coaching, ideas, and technology that generate measurable results. Clearview Partners is engaged with leading insurance carriers worldwide. Find us at www.clearviewpartnersusa.com.
