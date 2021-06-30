Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Election Results Announced for Wisconsin Cherry Board

​Release Date: June 30, 2021 

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the 2021 Wisconsin Cherry Board election results. Starting July 1, 2021, Terry Sorenson of Sturgeon Bay and Barry Peterson of Green Bay will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Wisconsin Cherry Board.

About the Wisconsin Cherry Board The Wisconsin Cherry Board is composed of five at-large members that are responsible for administering Wisconsin's Cherry Marketing Order. The board oversees the collection and use of approximately $50,000 in assessment fees paid by Wisconsin cherry growers. This funding is used to support the cherry industry through research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown cherries.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

