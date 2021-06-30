FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Lumbee Homecoming Vaccine Clinic at UNC-Pembroke

Today, Governor Roy Cooper and NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy Cohen visited the Lumbee Homecoming vaccine site at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“The COVID vaccines are safe and effective, almost entirely eliminating the chance that you would get seriously ill or pass on the virus,” Governor Cooper said. “There’s no losing when you get your shot — you protect yourself, you protect your community and you get double the chance to become a millionaire.”

“With a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 rapidly spreading, people need to get vaccinated now to protect themselves and their family,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Serious illness, hospitalization and death from this virus are preventable. Don’t wait. Get your vaccine now.”

The vaccine clinic is a collaboration between the town of Pembroke, the Lumbee Tribe, the Lumbee Regional Development Association and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The event is part of Lumbee Homecoming to encourage people to get their shot.

Governor Cooper announced the first winners of the Your Shot at a Million Summer Cash and College Tuition drawings on Monday. Shelly Wyramon received the first $1 million prize, and Vania Bazan Martinez won the first $125,000 college education scholarship. There will be three more drawings for North Carolinians who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to win the cash prize or college scholarship.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS announced they are expanding the number of vaccine sites that will be providing $25 Summer Cash Cards. People who get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or drive someone to their vaccination will receive a Summer Cash Card to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.

"The vaccine is critical to the future health and aspirations of the tribe and it starts with the most revered yet vulnerable members," Lumbee Tribal Chair Harvey Godwin Jr. said. "The elders are our wisdom, and if you can get them to participate in something like getting vaccinated, then they will tell their kids and their whole clan, and they will set the example that you should do this as well."

“UNC Pembroke is a campus of innovation and impact where faculty, staff and students rise to meet the complex challenges we face with creative solutions,” said UNC Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings. “The COVID pandemic presented a challenge, and together we brought solutions thanks to the hard work and efforts of so many dedicated individuals.”

To date, more than 8.8 million doses have been administered in North Carolina, with 56 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated and 52 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Eighty-two percent of the state’s 65 and older population have been at least partially vaccinated.

North Carolinians can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Learn more about the Your Shot at $1 Million Summer Cash Drawing at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/summervaxcash. Find a nearby vaccine provider using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.

