Governor Carney Signs Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budgets

Largest infrastructure plan in Delaware history will invest in roads, schools, clean water, broadband

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday signed a $4.7 billion Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget for the State of Delaware, a sustainable financial plan that makes historic investments in Delaware public schools and sets aside $286 million in new savings to prepare for future economic and revenue downturns.

The operating budget, House Bill 250, includes funding for expansion of Delaware’s Opportunity Funding program to provide additional classroom-based support for low-income students and English learners statewide. By Fiscal Year 2025, funding for the program will more than double to $60 million annually.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Carney signed a $1.3 billion capital budget — the largest capital infrastructure plan in Delaware’s history. Senate Bill 200, the capital budget, includes more than $245 million for school construction statewide and makes significant investments in roads and bridges, farmland preservation, clean water upgrades, economic development, state parks improvements and high-speed broadband expansion in rural communities.

“This is a sustainable budget that makes investments where they’re needed most, including in our public schools statewide, and prepares us for the future,” said Governor Carney. “We’re also making our largest-ever infrastructure investments, which will create good jobs and attract economic investment across our state. And we worked with legislators to set aside additional reserves to make sure we’re again prepared next time we face a crisis. I want to thank the chairs and members of the Joint Finance and Bond Bill committees for their thoughtful work on this budget in such an unusual year.”

