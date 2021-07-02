R&B Artist Ayoka Sets Us Free in Her Latest Single, Weekend
Weekend Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ayoka releases her newest R&B single titled “Weekend”. The single was produced by Young Malcolm.
“Weekend” has a mix of trap and traditional R&B melodies, with smooth vocals in the background. It is the perfect song to blare out the stress of the week.
Inspired by one of her favorite albums, Ayoka aimed to make “Weekend” just as thrilling as the trap record titled Faneto by Chief Keef.
Listeners can expect to be taken away from their burdens, feeling good as though they rule the world for those three and a half minutes. Ayoka says, "any stress you experience this week, we're going to put it on the weekend and have a great time."
“Weekend” is available now on all major platforms. Visit Ayoka’s website or follow her on Instagram for more information.
About Ayoka
Ayoka is an R&B artist from Los Angeles, CA. She grew up with a love of music and instrumentation. She spent her childhood learning how to play 5 instruments and continued her education into her early adult years. Ayoka took her first vocal lessons while also being classically trained. She studied music education and psychology. Her continued improvement and success in class encouraged her to take her music to the next level. Since then, she’s been creating music for herself, based on her life’s experiences. Ayoka’s hard work and dedication have already paid off for her, receiving lots of love for her debut project, an LP titled “Venus”.
