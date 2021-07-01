Insurance Franchise Innovator We Insure Inc. Opens New Agency in Wellington, Florida
We Insure has a proven model and I know if I execute accordingly, I will achieve and surpass my business objectives.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Wellington in Wellington, Florida.
Owner Chad Gabler has more than 19 years of sales and leadership experience, working closely with small, mid, and enterprise size clients. Gabler is licensed for property and casualty insurance as well as life insurance. His agency works to provide an extensive range of insurance products serving the South Florida community.
Chad Gabler said, “We Insure has a proven model and I know if I execute accordingly, I will achieve and surpass my business objectives. They offer all of the back office needs of an agency from marketing, service, carrier relations, and software which will allow me to focus on growing my business and serving our customers with the highest ethical standards.”
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Development Officer, adds: “We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers, which enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates. This is an incredible advantage when you’re a new insurance agency.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure CEO, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind it, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers and provides agents with access to more than 100 total markets, offering customers the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
About We Insure, Inc.
Founded in 2010, We Insure Inc. is a national insurance company with more than 160 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55 percent. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure Wellington
8461 Lake Worth Rd Ste. 162
Lake Worth, FL 33467
Chad Gabler, Agency Owner
We Insure Wellington
+1 (561) 489- 5620
email us here
