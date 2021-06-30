Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Vince Imhoff, Examines What to Do if You Are Falsely Accused of a Crime

Vincent Imhoff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being accused of a crime that you haven’t committed can be downright terrifying, especially if the alleged victim appears to have a solid case. In an ideal world, it would be possible to just sit back and let your innocence speak for you. In reality, however, there are many things that you should and should not do to keep yourself, your reputation, and your freedom protected.

Start Collecting Evidence and Contact an Attorney:

The first and most important thing to do if you have been falsely accused of a crime is to align yourself with a good criminal defense lawyer. Although you are aware of your innocence, you’ll want to have a qualified legal professional on your side. This is someone who can guide you through conversations with law enforcement agencies, assist you in collecting evidence, and determine the best way to present your defense.

In addition to hiring a lawyer, you’ll also want to collect as much evidence as you can. The extra evidence may include:

-Receipts indicating where you were and what you were doing at the time of the alleged crime

-The clothing that you were wearing on the date of the event

-Video or photo evidence of your whereabouts.

You should additionally make a list of evidence from the scene of the crime. If there’s blood or other bodily fluids, bullet casings or other weapons, or anything else of significance, write these details down for your attorney.

When meeting with your lawyer, be as forthright as you possibly can. This includes being honest about any threats that were made in past conversations or anything else that might show you in a negative light. These are things that will likely be brought up during a trial, and it is vital for your lawyer to know about them beforehand.

If you feel like you have stumbled across something that might be falsely incriminating you while collecting evidence, be sure to retain it anyway. You can talk about these things with your attorney. Destroying anything that might be perceived as evidence could make prosecutors believe that you have something to hide. Moreover, purposeful destruction of evidence could lead to additional charges, despite your innocence.

Never Try to Work Things Out with Your Accuser:

People are often falsely accused of crimes by someone they know. Your first instinct may be to reach out to this person to try working things out. This is always a bad idea. The only person that you should discuss your case with is a defense attorney.

A single conversation could make things infinitely worse between you and your accuser. More importantly, you may be seen as attempting to intimidate the witness. If you have not been charged and arrested, be sure to keep as much distance between yourself and this individual as possible.

Don’t Readily Relay Evidence or Consent to DNA Testing:

Before taking any actions or making any statements, always be sure to consult with an attorney. Your lawyer can determine which forms of evidence should be passed over to law enforcement, when, and how. If officers show up at your door, demand that they return with a search warrant, and remember that you have the right to remain silent.

Your attorney should be present whenever you make a statement and when anything is being signed. You should also consult with this professional before consenting to any DNA testing or other similar examinations.

Consider Counter Suing for Defamation of Character:

Once your innocence has been proved, your lawyer can help you recoup the damages caused by having false charges levied against you. Depending upon the severity of the charges you’ve faced, pursuing defamation of character suit could be necessary for restoring your personal and professional reputation.

Conclusion:

Fighting against false criminal charges can be a nerve-wracking experience. Exercising your right to remain silent and availing yourself of a reputable defense attorney are two of the most important things that you can do to protect yourself and your reputation.

Vince Imhoff

Vince Imhoff is from Chicago, Illinois. He is admitted to practice law in Illinois, California, and Pennsylvania. Imhoff achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Lewis University and later obtained his JD from the Illinois Institute of Technology/Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1989. After earning his JD, Mr.Imhoff was a Public Defender in Cook County, Illinois, from 1990 to 1997. He then entered private practice as a solo practitioner.

Vince Imhoff founded Imhoff & Associates, PC, in 2003. In 2005, he became Managing Director of the Cochran Firm, Criminal Defense section. However, following the death of Mr.Cochran, Imhoff left the Cochran Firm to re-establish Imhoff and Associates, PC. He was also the assistant coach for the trial team at Loyola University of Chicago, School of Law, from 2000 through 2002.

Vince Imhoff is now the Managing Director of Imhoff & Associates, PC. With offices throughout the United States, Imhoff & Associates works with over 650 lawyers. Today, Vince Imhoff is a member of the State Bar of Illinois, State Bar of California, and State Bar of Pennsylvania. He is also an active member of the California Public Defenders Association, Santa Monica Bar Association (Treasurer 2012-2014, Board Member 2008-2014), Lesbian Gay Lawyers Association (Secretary 2009-2011, Board Member 2009-2015), San Bernardino County Bar, San Fernando Valley Bar Association, California Attorneys for Criminal Justice (CACJ), and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL).