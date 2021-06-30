Vizetto Announces Its First Patent
Multi-Screen Display and Interaction Patent Granted by the USPTO
The Reactiv SUITE team is passionate about finding ways to make technology easier and create engaging and memorable experiences. We are excited that this patent has been granted.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, is pleased to announce the allowance of its first patent form the US Patent Office. Vizetto will receive a US patent for its innovative Multi-display Presentation and Conferencing System. This feature allows a presenter to dynamically and conveniently control the display of content on multiple displays with natural gestures that do not interfere with the flow of a presentation.
— Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto
Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote meetings memorable. The software allows any professional to share their content, be non-linear in their interactions with their meeting participants, fluidly pull up content and media, engage in discussions, visually markup documents and elevate their presence in meetings to stand out.
Reactiv SUITE IWB has been designed to not only enhance presentations, but to simplify the integration of multiple displays commonly found in most boardrooms and classrooms. It has always been clunky and cumbersome to move, display and arrange content on multiple displays. Reactiv SUITE allows users to simply ‘grab’ the content and throw it to the left, right or straight up to cast content on up to three screens, either to mirror a full Reactiv desktop or display individual content. The display device can be a smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, a desktop computer or VR devices. A combination of media can even be distributed amongst the screens to instantly play and share with various devices simultaneously.
“Our growing IP portfolio includes over 20 patent applications”, said Bhupinder Randhawa, VP of Intellecutal Property for Vizetto. “This is a testament to how unique and innovative Reactiv SUITE truly is. We are solving problems that make meetings more engaging in hybrid environments and allowing users to interact naturally with complex technology.”
“Until now, users have struggled to leverage technology in the boardroom, and the post pandemic norm of hybrid meetings is only going to make this harder as we try to engage both on-prem and remote users,” said Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto. “The Reactiv SUITE team is passionate about finding ways to make technology easier and create engaging and memorable experiences. We are excited that this patent has been granted.”
About Vizetto
Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that makes remote and hybrid meetings more memorable. Vizetto’s patent portfolio further validates our mission to be the leader, changing the way we communicate.
Iryna Solovei
Vizetto
+1 (905)766-0068
marketing@vizetto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn