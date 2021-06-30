Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 534 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,656 in the last 365 days.

Vizetto Announces Its First Patent

alt="Board room that shows Vizetto's first patent of multi-screen display and interaction on Reactiv SUITE software"

Vizetto's First Patent

Multi-Screen Display and Interaction Patent Granted by the USPTO

The Reactiv SUITE team is passionate about finding ways to make technology easier and create engaging and memorable experiences. We are excited that this patent has been granted.”
— Av Utukuri, CEO and founder of Vizetto
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizetto Inc., the company that is changing the way the world communicates, is pleased to announce the allowance of its first patent form the US Patent Office. Vizetto will receive a US patent for its innovative Multi-display Presentation and Conferencing System. This feature allows a presenter to dynamically and conveniently control the display of content on multiple displays with natural gestures that do not interfere with the flow of a presentation.

Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote meetings memorable. The software allows any professional to share their content, be non-linear in their interactions with their meeting participants, fluidly pull up content and media, engage in discussions, visually markup documents and elevate their presence in meetings to stand out.

Reactiv SUITE IWB has been designed to not only enhance presentations, but to simplify the integration of multiple displays commonly found in most boardrooms and classrooms. It has always been clunky and cumbersome to move, display and arrange content on multiple displays. Reactiv SUITE allows users to simply ‘grab’ the content and throw it to the left, right or straight up to cast content on up to three screens, either to mirror a full Reactiv desktop or display individual content. The display device can be a smartphone, a tablet, a laptop, a desktop computer or VR devices. A combination of media can even be distributed amongst the screens to instantly play and share with various devices simultaneously.

“Our growing IP portfolio includes over 20 patent applications”, said Bhupinder Randhawa, VP of Intellecutal Property for Vizetto. “This is a testament to how unique and innovative Reactiv SUITE truly is. We are solving problems that make meetings more engaging in hybrid environments and allowing users to interact naturally with complex technology.”

“Until now, users have struggled to leverage technology in the boardroom, and the post pandemic norm of hybrid meetings is only going to make this harder as we try to engage both on-prem and remote users,” said Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto. “The Reactiv SUITE team is passionate about finding ways to make technology easier and create engaging and memorable experiences. We are excited that this patent has been granted.”

About Vizetto
Vizetto Inc. is a Canadian company that develops Reactiv SUITE; software that makes remote and hybrid meetings more memorable. Vizetto’s patent portfolio further validates our mission to be the leader, changing the way we communicate.

Iryna Solovei
Vizetto
+1 (905)766-0068
marketing@vizetto.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Vizetto Announces Its First Patent

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.