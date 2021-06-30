Proposal for permit coverage in Area 3

The Oregon Department of Agriculture is proposing to issue a new registration for an existing large, Tier 1, chicken production Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) near Molalla to the Water Pollution Control Facility (WPCF) No. 01-2015 General Permit.

The CAFO WPCF General Permit #01-2015 regulates manure, litter, and process waste water generated by CAFOs to ensure that CAFO activities do not harm water quality.

This facility previously was registered to the No. 01-2016 National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) General Permit from September 2005 to Feb. 28, 2021.

A public hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 30, 2021. Written comments are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 4, 2021.

For more information, see the Application to Register (ATR), Land Use Compatibility Statement (LUCS), Nutrient Management Plan (NMP) and public hearing notice for this CAFO, or visit the CAFO Program website.