TBI, MNPD, DEA Arrest Man Accused of Possessing Large Quantity of Methamphetamine and Cocaine in Nashville

NASHVILLE – In a joint effort, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration have arrested a man accused of trafficking a large quantity of illegal drugs in Nashville.

In recent months, investigators developed information about the potential transport of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into Middle Tennessee. As the case developed, authorities identified a suspect, and on June 25th, arrested Garrett Willis (DOB 9-22-78), and charged him with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Authorities also seized 26.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 23 kilograms of cocaine in Willis’ possession.

Authorities subsequently booked Willis into the Davidson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $250,000 bond.

