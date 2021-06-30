Canada Day celebrations are beneath scutiny after the discoveries of unmarked graves

This year, though, many First Nations communities are calling for a halt to celebrations of the holiday, with some planning a more somber observance instead.

The movement to cancel Canada Day celebrations comes after hundreds of unmarked graves thought to contain the remains of Indigenous children were recently discovered at the sites of two former boarding schools in the country.

“Celebrating Canada Day is being seen as inconsiderate to all the children’s lives that were lost and we encourage everyone to consider the price these children had to pay at the hands of the Canadian government,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said in a June 18 news release

Some cities have already canceled or postponed their Canada Day plans, and pressure is now growing for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call off national celebrations.

Here’s where things stand. Activists are planning demonstrations Canada Day, observed on July 1, celebrates the joining of the country’s…

