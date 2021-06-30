Open toxicogenomic data project improves our knowledge for nanomaterials toxicity

The nanoΦaros workflow provides users structured, harmonised and ready for modelling datasets, with sufficient metadata to increase data FAIRness.

Toxicogenomics is a relatively new method that helps us to gain insight into the possible toxicity mechanisms of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs).

While large amounts of transcriptomics data from ENM exposures have already been accumulated, a unified, easily accessible and reusable collection of transcriptomics data for ENMs was lacking” — Antreas Afantitis