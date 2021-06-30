Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,688 in the last 365 days.

Inbox Mailers Solves Low Open and Click Rates for Email Marketers

Inbox Mailers

Inbox Mailers

Inbox Mailers

Inbox Mailers Homepage

Unique solution leverages recipient psychology to triple open rates for most clients

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inbox Mailers announces a deceptively simple tool to get outsized results in email marketing campaigns.

Low delivery rates, open rate, and click-through rates are the top three concerns for most email marketers, and Inbox Mailers has discovered the solution: their triggered email tool utilizes subscriber data to sense when a recipient is already active in their inbox, at which point the tool sends a new, relevant message to capture their attention.

These ‘triggered sends’ are consistently tripling open rates and click volume – and these higher engagement rates cause a knock-on increase in inboxing and deliverability for the same clients. All through an automated workflow that doesn’t put an additional burden on clients’ marketing teams. For 58% of marketers, increasing engagement is their number one goal – and 44% said it was their top challenge. Inbox Mailers is meeting this challenge head-on, and the results are staggering.

In 2020, average open rates across industries were around 18%, with click-through rates at a measly 2.6%. By contrast, Inbox Mailers has consistently delivered open-and-click rates around and even above 50%. The effect of such an enormous jump on clients’ bottom lines has been notable.

In addition to their self-service tool, which improves engagement with active subscribers in clients’ networks, Inbox Mailers also offers an extended affiliate network to re-engage lapsed subscribers. Members of the network share trigger data, enabling clients to see when subscribers who haven’t opened their email are in their inbox opening a partner’s message, so they can send a targeted trigger message and re-capture the subscribers’ interest.

With one simple tool, Inbox Mailers clients are seeing incredible effects on their email engagement, click-throughs, and deliverability – and when businesses join the network they’re also able to re-engage subscribers who were previously lost to them. All with a minimal investment in time and process design.

One of the Case Studies is on their client Traders Agency in which increased sales by 60% weekly using Inbox Mailers, See: How Traders Agency Increased Sales by 60% Weekly

Jonathan Alonso
Inbox Mailers
+1 (407) 606-6245
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

View Time Optimization - Who is Inbox Mailers?

You just read:

Inbox Mailers Solves Low Open and Click Rates for Email Marketers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.