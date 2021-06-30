Composite Repair Specialist CSNRI delivers more than expected to UK Oil Refinery.
We are delighted we were able to introduce our AVT colleagues to the customer and that the install went so smoothly.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSNRI has been delivering best-in-class composite repair solutions to the oil and gas industry for decades and is now partnering with fellow ClockSpring|NRI companies to offer a range of critical infrastructure solutions to its customers.
— CSNRI’s UK Managing Director Sean Connolly
CSNRI, AVT (Advanced Valve Technologies) and GeoTree are all part of ClockSpring|NRI. CSNRI specializes in composite repairs, AVT manufacturers insertion valves for the water industry and GeoTree delivers structural strengthening and geopolymer rehabilitation solutions.
Recently, CSNRI colleagues, who had a long-term working partnership with a UK oil refinery, were made aware of an issue with the refinery’s fire suppression system. Vital refurbishment work was required on a 1 million+ gallon sea water storage tank that feeds the system. Refinery engineers realized the valve which should isolate the tank from the remainder of the fire system, was seized and could not be closed.
The operators needed a way to install a valve without shutting off the water supply that the plant relies on for its fire protection. Having worked with CSNRI, they turned to the team for support. CSNRI immediately recommended they use AVT’s insertion valve.
The AVT EZ Valve, a valve which can be installed without the need to shut off the water, has been used widely across the U.K. and U.S. within water authority systems but its installation in industrial applications in the U.K. is, so far, limited.
Once the decision was made that the EZ Valve would be able to resolve the issue, the team at CSNRI contacted their AVT colleagues who would carry out the install, Regional Account Director Jason Taylor, and Engineering Manager Lee Kirkham.
The 8” valve was installed on an exposed carbon steel line in a relatively cramped area. The EZ Valve is installed using a low-profile EM (End Milling) machine which mills a 120o slot across the top of the pipe and enables a resilient wedge gate to be inserted. The millings created, or swarf, is flushed out of the valve during the milling process by the pressure of the water in the pipe, meaning the quality of the water is maintained. This all takes place without the need to shut off the water and the small slot milled also ensures the integrity of the pipe is not affected. Jason and Lee completed the install within just two hours.
CSNRI’s UK Managing Director Sean Connolly said: “CSNRI and AVT deliver very different product ranges but both work within critical infrastructure. We are all aware of the range of products available so when we identified the need for a new valve at one of our customers’ plants, we know the EZ Valve would be the ideal solution. We are delighted we were able to introduce our AVT colleagues to the customer and that the install went so smoothly.”
AVT’s President Harry Gray said: “We’re rightly proud of the EZ Valve and delighted to see our CSNRI colleagues identifying great opportunities for it to assist their long-term clients. We look forward to working with them more in the future.”
AVT has recently released a detailed animation which clearly shows just how innovative insertion valve technology works. View it here: www.AVTFittings.com
About CSNRI
CSNRI is your best resource for high-performance critical infrastructure solutions. We simplify asset and environmental stewardship and help drive global economies, delivering safe, sustainable composite solutions for the construction, maintenance, and emergency repair of critical infrastructure. Our composite construction and repair solutions have been deployed in 75 countries and include industry standard products such as Clock Spring™, A+ Wrap™, Atlas™, SynthoGlass® XT, ThermoWrap®, and DiamondWrap® composite products.
We support our products with best-in-class design, engineering, testing, and training services to ensure proper installation and optimal performance. Our industry-leading products are easy to install, cost-effective to deploy, and durable for decades. www.cs-nri.com
About AVT
Advanced Valve Technologies (AVT) manufactures comprehensive solutions for the safe and sustainable repair and rehabilitation of critical water and gas infrastructure.
The company is best known for the AVT EZ Valve®, an award-winning inline insertion valve designed for quick and easy installation for emergency water line repair and planned pipeline maintenance, requiring no disruption in service. AVT is part of ClockSpring|NRI. www.AVTFittings.com
